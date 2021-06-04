How we work and order processing

We firmly believe in the principle of service first and will do all that we can to ensure that you are satisfied with your ID. We always keep the principle of service first in mind， we check each request preceding preparing it.

In order to avoid aove unnecessary troubles, we customize for customers With a dedicated order management system, customers can log in client portal and approve/reject their orders in every step. And we only ship after we get the customer’s approve